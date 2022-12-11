Clouds stick around as storm system looms

It's a dreary start to the day with areas of fog. Prepare for reduced visibility and slippery stretches on untreated roads. Make sure to drive slowly and turn on your low beams.
The fog will dissipate by midday, but the clouds will persist. Temperatures will rise above freezing, approaching the upper 30s, with light and variable winds.
The dry weather will continue into Monday, with high temperatures remaining in the 30s.
Our next storm system is expected to arrive mid-week, bringing rain and snow. It is currently too early to determine the exact details, but we will continue to keep an eye on trends and keep you posted. Dry weather is expected to return next weekend, with high temperatures in the 20s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt