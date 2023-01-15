Cloudy and warmer Sunday wintry weather ushers in for the work week

A few more clouds come into play on Sunday morning. Highs will warm on up to the upper 30s as we head into the afternoon.
Rain or mix returns to the forecast late on Sunday. A few slight chances can't be ruled out in the early overnight hours, but most rain looks to start after midnight.
Rain could convert back into snow late on Monday. Since most precipitation will fall as rain, we may not see too much accumulation.
Rainfall totals will be 1/4" to 1/2"+ across the Coulee Region. Snowfall totals should only add toward a few tenths of an inch to 1" through Tuesday.
Other than starting with our rain/snow chance on Tuesday, we will dry out into the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid 30s.
Wednesday dries out under a mostly cloudy sky and highs near the mid 30s.
Thursday will bring us a slight chance of snow, but most of this looks to miss us to our south.
Highs continue to cool through the rest of the week ahead.