Fog tonight…
Fog is expected around the area tonight and a little freezing mist is possible, too. Be careful if you run into reduced visibility or scattered slippery spots. Our Tuesday afternoon was rather gloomy with highs in the 20s and 30s.
Cloudy week ahead…
Generally cloudy conditions will occur for the rest of this week, though some sunshine will occur from time to time. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected well into January..
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden