Cloudy weekend

Cloudy Friday...
In the wake of the latest storm, colder weather is settling in. Temperatures going forward will be in the 20s and later next week the teens.
Colder weather…
The jet stream will tap into colder air for the next week or so, and we should see lots of clouds, though there’s little chance of any significant snow.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden