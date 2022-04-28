Cloudy with rain chances through the weekend, but May brings a small warm-up

As the title suggests, a few more rain chances will wrap up our last week of April. A few sprinkle will start our Thursday, but we will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry for most of the day.
Rain will return Thursday evening around 4-5p.m. We will have on and off showers bringing light to moderate rain through early Friday morning.
Rain will taper off around 7a.m. Friday and we will warm up and dry up a bit before more showers come Friday evening. You can expect highs near 60 for your Friday.
We will have a brief break from rain around lunchtime Friday.
Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1" Thursday through Friday. Trace to 1/2" is how much you can expect in La Crosse. Most rain will fall south of La Crosse on Thursday and most rain will fall north of La Crosse on Friday. More rain comes into Saturday.
Winds will pick up throughout Thursday and stick around through the weekend. Winds will slowly some from the southeast that will help us warmup a bit to warmer highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Showers and rain will become likely on Saturday with thunderstorms possible. There's even a slight risk of an isolated thunderstorm becoming strong to severe.
A few showers will linger into Sunday. We will have a break from showers Sunday night and into early Monday. Our break won't last too long, as showers will return late Monday and into early Tuesday.