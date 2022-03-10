 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold air eventually moves out.

  • Updated
  • 0

Cold continues...

A cold front ushered in northwesterly winds and colder air over the last 48 hours. A reinforcing shot of colder air will flow in for Friday and Saturday. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits to lower teens, and highs will struggle to reach into the upper 20s for Friday. The cold air will stick around through Saturday, before a huge turnaround occurs.

Past 24 hours xo (6).png
Highs Thursday xo (2).png
Temp-Wind Chill forecast xo (6).png

Rain and snow chances this week…

The main storms tracks will take the weather systems north and south of the area for the next several days. Very little chance of rain or snow will occur, though a chance pops up for tomorrow and again Sunday night into Monday.

Futurecast Friday Map xo.png
Friday forecast xo.png

Warmer air develops...

The weather patterns takes an about-face starting on Sunday, and the trend will be in place for most of the next week and a half, perhaps longer. The 8 to 14 day forecast shows a large area of the country with higher odds of above normal readings.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (5).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Tags

Recommended for you