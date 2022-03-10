Cold air eventually moves out.

Cold continues...
A cold front ushered in northwesterly winds and colder air over the last 48 hours. A reinforcing shot of colder air will flow in for Friday and Saturday. Lows tonight will drop into the single digits to lower teens, and highs will struggle to reach into the upper 20s for Friday. The cold air will stick around through Saturday, before a huge turnaround occurs.
Rain and snow chances this week…
The main storms tracks will take the weather systems north and south of the area for the next several days. Very little chance of rain or snow will occur, though a chance pops up for tomorrow and again Sunday night into Monday.
Warmer air develops...
The weather patterns takes an about-face starting on Sunday, and the trend will be in place for most of the next week and a half, perhaps longer. The 8 to 14 day forecast shows a large area of the country with higher odds of above normal readings.
