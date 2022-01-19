 Skip to main content
.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cold air fills in and settles across the Midwest

Winter Alerts...

Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until noon for Fillmore county today. Then tomorrow from midnight through noon another advisory will go into effect for the entire area. Wind chills could drop as low as 30 below and frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in these conditions. 

Windy Wednesday...

Temperatures have returned to the single digits across the entire viewing area. Be prepared for the feel-like temperatures that are dropping below zero.

Make sure to bundle up as temperatures will have little improvement today. Winds stay gusting up to 30 mph with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover.

Coldest timeframe...

Any cloud cover that is hanging on to the region tonight will clear out. Then sunny skies will stay blue through Friday afternoon. Clear skies and calm winds will cause feel-like temperatures to stay below zero.

High temperatures stay in the single digits Thursday with a return to the teens Friday. Limit your outdoor time and bundle up.

Light snow...

Friday night into Saturday a low pressure system will swing through our next round of snow showers. This could bring a quick inch to the region before the skies stay cloudy Saturday with highs in the upper teens.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

You can always stay up to date on the weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device. 

