Cold air is taking over this week.

Tuesday starts mild…
A cold front coming through the area warmed things up nicely into the middle and upper 30s this morning, but northwest winds have tapped into colder air and readings are falling through the 20s. We had hazy sunshine, but clouds will be increasing for tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night.
Big storm stays to the south…
A snow storm is tracking through the middle of the nation this week, but the main snow band will be staying well to the south. Chicago will likely see heavier snow, but the main band will be still farther south. Over a foot is possible in the heaviest part of the storm. For our area the system will help bring colder air into our area as it passes to the south.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the second week of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the Plains states and Southwest. Slightly below normal readings will play out over the Four Corners and Deep South.
Follow the forecast on WQOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wqow.com/weather, and by using our WQOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden