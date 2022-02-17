Cold air return is short-lived

Temperatures will fall into the single digits with wind chills below zero. Winds from the northwest will stay strong, not gusty, to continue the cold air influence.
As the day proceeds temperatures stay within the teens as skies start to bring in more sunshine.
Snow, wind and cold...
Overnight calm and clear skies will bring lows below zero. Then a southerly wind will help warm temperatures, however, wind gusts could exceed 30 mph. Cloud cover will increase with light snow showers possible around the evening commute. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected.
Take advantage of the weekend...
The weekend forecast will be quieter. The daytime forecast brings lots of sunshine with a cooler Saturday. Windy conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday will help the region tap into warm air. Sunday's temperatures could be the warmest La Crosse has seen this year! Warmest 2022 high is 42 degrees occurring once in January and February.
Back to the cold & snow...
Into early next week, the temperatures fall below average quickly. The cooler temperatures will be accompanied by our next snow system.
From Monday through Tuesday, accumulating snow showers could bring difficult travel. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing system.