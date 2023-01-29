Cold air to closeout the weekend

There is even a Wind Chill Advisory until 11am Sunday for Wabasha County. Frostbit could occur on exposed skin in as little as 30s minutes during that time.
Sunday looks to be a near perfect day, but there is one ugly thing. That ugly thing being dangerously cold wind chills and very cold temps.
Highs on Sunday will be near 10° under a partly cloudy sky. Sunshine will make its way into our late morning and early afternoon.
Highs will be in the single digits on Monday while staying dry. Lows Monday night will be bitter cold once again with very cold wind chills.
Temps will slowly "warm" back up into the teens for early February. The good news is that most of our forecast stays dry until next weekend.