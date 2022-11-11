Cold air will stick around.

Colder weather arrives...
Colder Arctic air has blasted into the area on the strength of northwesterly winds. A few flurries accompanied temperatures in the upper 20s and 30s.
Colder trend continues…
The upper-level jet stream will mean more cold air through the weekend and for next week, too. Highs will be in the 30s.
Snow showers possible…
A few flurries will remain for overnight into Saturday. A better chance of snow showers will be in the Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over much of the country. The weather pattern will spread the coldest air into the Northern Plains and our own region will bear the brunt.
Have a nice weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden