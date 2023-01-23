Cold and more cold

Temperatures will fall...
Weekend readings were in the 20s, close to normal for the season. Highs today were in the 20s to lower 30s, but clouds are rolling in.
Flurries this week…
Almost any day will have a few flurries, but the chances of anything significant are low, and highs will mostly be in the 20s. Snow depths will continue to be robust.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden