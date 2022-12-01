Cold & breezy with a few snow chances to start Meteorological Winter

Grab the coffee!! Our Thursday, December 1st starts off on a bitter cold note.
On average, our high temps will drop 9° through the month of December. Our coldest recorded temp in December is -37° on the 24th in 1872.
You can expect a few clouds to start Thursday before sunshine makes its sweet return. Wind chills are starting us out in the negatives and single digits this early Thursday morning, but temps will warm up to the mid 30s for highs.
Gusty winds will still give us a bit of a wind chill for Thursday as gusts could reach up toward 30mph.
Thursday night will bring increasing clouds and lows into the low 30s, which is slightly above average.
You can expect a dry start to Friday with a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Highs will reach the mid 40s ahead of snow chances returning to the forecast. Snow looks to begin just after dinner time with light snow showers possible. This could lead to low visibility, but snowfall totals won't bring many impacts as 0 - trace of snow is expected, few areas north could see 1".
Saturday will bring us more sunshine with bitter cold temps. Gusty winds will return Saturday, bringing feels-like temps down. Highs will be in the low 20s.
More sunshine spills into Sunday with highs in the mid 30s.
One more snow chance arrives early next week, otherwise we will be staying cool with a partly cloudy sky.