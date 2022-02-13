Cold day on tap, snow arrives tonight

Wrapping up the weekend with cold and snow
Another cold day is on tap for the Coulee Region as we wrap up the weekend. Expect partly clouds skies with high temperatures in the teens. Wind chills will be below zero during the morning.
A clipper system will deliver snow showers tonight.
Light accumulations of up to half an inch are possible.
Temperature roller coaster ride
We rebound to the 20s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies as a ridge builds. Tuesday brings much warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with southeast winds, bringing temperatures in the upper 30s. The cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, ushering in colder air.
Mid-week storm system
We are watching a strong storm system that could deliver a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. It is too early to nail down the specifics.