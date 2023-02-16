 Skip to main content
Cold Friday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see another chilly day to end the work week.

Chilly Thursday and clouds today…

Clouds kept temperatures out of the 30s this afternoon. Snow fell in portions of Crawford and Richland counties, and roads became a bit slippery.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (86).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-16T153102.604.png

Improving weather…

The low-pressure system will move out of the area tonight, and clouds will decrease. The partial clearing will lead to lows in the single digits to lower teens.

Warm up by the weekend…

The weather pattern will shift back into a warmer jet stream configuration by Saturday and Sunday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-16T153057.662.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-16T153059.951.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

