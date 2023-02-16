Cold Friday

Chilly Thursday and clouds today…
Clouds kept temperatures out of the 30s this afternoon. Snow fell in portions of Crawford and Richland counties, and roads became a bit slippery.
Improving weather…
The low-pressure system will move out of the area tonight, and clouds will decrease. The partial clearing will lead to lows in the single digits to lower teens.
Warm up by the weekend…
The weather pattern will shift back into a warmer jet stream configuration by Saturday and Sunday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden