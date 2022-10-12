 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold front brings a taste of winter to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

This afternoon, a cold front made its way toward the region, bringing with it clouds, sporadic showers, and gusty winds up to 45 mph in some places. High temperatures reached the 60s. 

DMA - Highs Today.png
DMA - Precip Today.png

The northwest flow will bring in colder air tonight, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and winds diminishing.

Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 40s across the region. A few showers are possible, with snow trying to mix in north of Interstate 90 during the morning. No accumulation is expected. Tomorrow night is expected to be dry, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Day Planner - 6x PM Midnight-3 PM.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

On Friday, we'll have cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. We can't rule out a few showers mixed with snow north of I-90, but moisture associated with a low pressure system should stay north of the region. Again, no accumulation is expected.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - GRAF.png

The dry weather will last into the weekend and into next week, with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s.

7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png
Frost Freeze Thermometer Forecast.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you