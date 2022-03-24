 Skip to main content
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cold front to bring rain, snow, gusty winds on Friday

Another Gloomy Day

We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, which is below average for this time of the year. 

Flood Alerts 

Rainfall over the past two days has caused rivers and streams to rise. 

Flood Watch is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning for the Black River near Galesville.

Flood Warning is in effect now through Friday morning for the Black River at Black River Falls.

More active weather  

A low pressure will drop out of Canada with a trailing cold front, bringing rain and snow on Friday and Friday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s. 

Gusty winds along with bands of rain/snow could cause limited visibility at times. 

Around a tenth of an inch of rain is expected with snowfall accumulations of up to one inch. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces. 

Nice Weekend

The good news is that the weekend is shaping up to be nice. It will be chilly, though, with highs in the 30s. Windy conditions on Saturday will result in frigid wind chills. 

Watching next week

Our attention then turns to a potential storm system that could arrive in the middle of next week, delivering a wintry mix. Right now, it is too early to nail down the specific details. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast.

High temperatures will continue to be below average in the 40s. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt 

