Cold front to bring rain, snow, gusty winds on Friday

Another Gloomy Day
We had a cloudy and chilly day across the Coulee Region with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, which is below average for this time of the year.
Flood Alerts
Rainfall over the past two days has caused rivers and streams to rise.
Flood Watch is in effect from Friday night through Sunday morning for the Black River near Galesville.
Flood Warning is in effect now through Friday morning for the Black River at Black River Falls.
More active weather
A low pressure will drop out of Canada with a trailing cold front, bringing rain and snow on Friday and Friday night. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s.
Gusty winds along with bands of rain/snow could cause limited visibility at times.
Around a tenth of an inch of rain is expected with snowfall accumulations of up to one inch. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.
Nice Weekend
The good news is that the weekend is shaping up to be nice. It will be chilly, though, with highs in the 30s. Windy conditions on Saturday will result in frigid wind chills.
Watching next week
Our attention then turns to a potential storm system that could arrive in the middle of next week, delivering a wintry mix. Right now, it is too early to nail down the specific details. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast.
High temperatures will continue to be below average in the 40s.