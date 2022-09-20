Cold front to usher in cooler, comfortable air

After a dismal start to the day with rain, the skies cleared with sunshine by the afternoon. Summer-like conditions were ushered in by southerly winds. Temperatures reached the 80s and 90s. There were many locations with dew points in the 70s, giving the atmosphere a tropical feel. A cold front is expected to move through the area tonight. The Coulee Region will remain dry, but to our north, isolated strong thunderstorms are possible. The wind direction will change from southerly to northwesterly.
On Wednesday morning, there is a sliver of a possibility for showers, primarily south of I-90; otherwise, expect a combination of sun and clouds. Behind the front, highs will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lower dew points will make it feel more comfortable outside. Wednesday night will be mostly clear and chilly as northwesterly winds allow temperatures to fall into the 40s.
On Thursday, autumn will officially begin, and it will feel like it! Mostly sunny skies will grace the region, with northerly winds bringing in cool and comfortable air as highs reach the 60s. Mostly clear skies and light winds may allow frost to form Thursday night across our northeastern counties, where temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Temperatures in the low 40s are expected for the remainder of the region.
Showers are anticipated to return on Friday afternoon and into the night.
Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt