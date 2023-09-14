High pressure allowed patchy frost for the coldest prone areas north and east of the La Crosse vicinity for early today, but scattered showers are coming back on Friday. Read more about it here.
Cold night last night.
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today