Cold start to week...

Chilly weather arrives...
High pressure to the west continues to generate northwesterly winds, and clouds dominated. Temperatures remained below normal with highs in the 40s. A storm system produced rain, but it is now east of the area.
Northwesterly winds...
Northwesterly winds will diminish over the next couple of days. We can look forward to improving conditions with a return to sunnier skies.
Warmer weather follows…
Highs for Thursday will reach into the 50s, followed by highs in the 60s by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The middle of the states will be near to slightly above average.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden