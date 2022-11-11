Cold Veterans Day with flurries possible

It is going to be a cold Veterans Day, with highs only reaching the 30s. There is a slight chance of flurries during the afternoon, but we won't be seeing any accumulation. Flurries continue to be possible tonight as temperatures dip into the 20s.
The weekend begins with more cold air. Flurries are possible on Saturday, primarily in the morning. Temperatures will climb into the 30s. Saturday night is expected to be cold, with lows in the teens and lower 20s.
The cold weather will last throughout next week. Our next weather system might deliver snow Monday night through Wednesday. Currently, accumulations appear to be light.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
