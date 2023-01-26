Cold weather is on the move.

Snow showers last night…
A couple of inches of snow fell last night, and the next weather maker brings more later tonight into Friday morning. Be ready to shovel again. Highs today were in the teens and 20s, but colder weather arrives for the weekend.
Cold weather this weekend…
Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and then into the single digits for much of the upcoming week. Sub-zero lows will occur, too.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden