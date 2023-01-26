 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cold weather is on the move.

  • Updated
  • 0

Much colder weather arrives this weekend.

Snow showers last night…

A couple of inches of snow fell last night, and the next weather maker brings more later tonight into Friday morning. Be ready to shovel again. Highs today were in the teens and 20s, but colder weather arrives for the weekend.

Highs Today xo - 2023-01-25T154641.857.png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (69).png
Futurecast Friday map xo (5).png

Cold weather this weekend…

Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and then into the single digits for much of the upcoming week. Sub-zero lows will occur, too.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (5).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-25T154635.629.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (91).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you