Cold weather this week, warming this weekend.

  • Updated
  • 0

Cold air dominates through Friday.

Sunny week…

It will continue to be cold, but at least there will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday but look for more clouds on Friday. I don’t expect any snow with this weather disturbance.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (74).png
DMA - Lows Today xo (1).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-01T152415.492.png
DMA - Snow Depth xo (6).png

Warming this weekend...

The weather pattern will shift to warmer readings for Saturday and Sunday. I still don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for the weekend and for much of the upcoming week, too.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-01T152405.764.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Southwestern United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (96).png

Have a nice evening!

Have a nice evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

