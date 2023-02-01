Cold weather this week, warming this weekend.

Sunny week…
It will continue to be cold, but at least there will be plenty of sunshine on Thursday but look for more clouds on Friday. I don’t expect any snow with this weather disturbance.
Warming this weekend...
The weather pattern will shift to warmer readings for Saturday and Sunday. I still don’t expect any snow for the weekend. Highs will be in the 30s for the weekend and for much of the upcoming week, too.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern and central United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Southwestern United States.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden