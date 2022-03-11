Cold weather to start the weekend...

Cold tonight and Saturday...
A reinforcing shot of cold air moved in for last night and Friday. The lows were in the single digits and teens, but afternoon highs stayed steady in the upper teens and lower 20s. We had sunny to partly cloudy skies and a few flurries fell in parts of the state. The cold continues into Saturday, but at least we can enjoy sunny skies.
Snow showers Saturday evening...
Another chance of snow showers arrives Saturday evening, and a few slippery spots are possible, but this won’t be a significant snowfall.
Rain and snow chances this week…
The main storms tracks will take the weather systems north and south of the area for the next several days. Very little chance of rain or snow will occur, though a chance pops up for tomorrow evening and again Sunday night into Monday.
Warmer air develops...
The weather pattern does an about-face starting on Sunday, and the trend will be in place for most of the next week and a half, perhaps longer. The 8 to 14 day forecast shows a large area of the country with higher odds of above normal readings.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden