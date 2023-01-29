Bitter cold…
A batch of cold arctic air has settled in, and wind chills will drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero. Highs on Sunday reached into the single digits to lower teens.
Wind Chill Advisory tonight…
A Wind Chill Advisory will be effect until 10 am Monday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30 degrees. Dress appropriately if you must go outside.
Cold this week...
The weather pattern will continue to tap into much colder air for the week.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Plains and Western United States.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden