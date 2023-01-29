 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Cold week

  • Updated
  • 0

Coulee Region will experience very cold weather.

Bitter cold…

A batch of cold arctic air has settled in, and wind chills will drop to as low as 30 degrees below zero. Highs on Sunday reached into the single digits to lower teens.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (71).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-01-29T160751.561.png

Wind Chill Advisory tonight…

A Wind Chill Advisory will be effect until 10 am Monday. Wind chills will drop to as low as -30 degrees. Dress appropriately if you must go outside.

Wind Chill advisory xo.png

Cold this week...

The weather pattern will continue to tap into much colder air for the week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-29T160743.253.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Plains and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (93).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

