Cold weekend with snow chances
It was a cold day in the Coulee Region, with highs only topping out in the single digits and low teens.
There is the possibility of a few flurries tonight. Sub-zero wind chills are expected, so make sure to bundle up if you are headed outside.
Expect partly clouds skies with temperatures in the teens on Sunday with sub-zero wind chills during the morning.
A clipper system will deliver snow showers late Sunday.
Light accumulations of up to half an inch are possible.
Temperature roller coaster ride
We rebound to the 20s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies as a ridge builds. Tuesday brings much warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with southeast winds, bringing temperatures in the upper 30s. The cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, ushering in colder air.
Mid-week storm system
We are watching a strong storm system that could deliver a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. It is too early to nail down the specifics.