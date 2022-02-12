 Skip to main content
Cold weekend with snow chances

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

Cold weekend with snow chances

It was a cold day in the Coulee Region, with highs only topping out in the single digits and low teens. 

DMA - Highsxoo.png

There is the possibility of a few flurries tonight. Sub-zero wind chills are expected, so make sure to bundle up if you are headed outside. 

DMA - Futurecast Feels Like -XOOO.png

Expect partly clouds skies with temperatures in the teens on Sunday with sub-zero wind chills during the morning.

A clipper system will deliver snow showers late Sunday.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HXOO.png

Light accumulations of up to half an inch are possible. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation XOOO.png

Temperature roller coaster ride

We rebound to the 20s on Monday, with partly cloudy skies as a ridge builds. Tuesday brings much warmer conditions ahead of a cold front with southeast winds, bringing temperatures in the upper 30s. The cold front will sweep through early Wednesday morning, ushering in colder air.

7 day temperatures

Mid-week storm system

We are watching a strong storm system that could deliver a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. It is too early to nail down the specifics. 

4 Daypart Snow ForecXO.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

