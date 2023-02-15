Colder air is here.

Chill to the air today…
Our highs were set a midnight last night in the 30s to middle 40s, but northwesterly winds kicked in tapping into much colder air.
Another weather system Thursday…
A low-pressure system will move across the middle of the nation. The heaviest snow band will miss us to the south, but flurries are possible. Of course temperatures will remain cold.
Warm up by the weekend…
The weather pattern will shift back into a warmer jet stream configuration by Saturday and Sunday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.
Have a nice night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden