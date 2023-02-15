 Skip to main content
Colder air is here.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region gets a dose of colder air for a couple of days.

Chill to the air today…

Our highs were set a midnight last night in the 30s to middle 40s, but northwesterly winds kicked in tapping into much colder air.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (85).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (12).png
DMA - Temperatures pm xo.png

Another weather system Thursday…

A low-pressure system will move across the middle of the nation. The heaviest snow band will miss us to the south, but flurries are possible. Of course temperatures will remain cold.

Warm up by the weekend…

The weather pattern will shift back into a warmer jet stream configuration by Saturday and Sunday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-15T150037.974.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-15T150035.637.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

