...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In...

.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Colder air is moving in tonight.

Tomorrow Forecast xo.png

La Crosse area forecast

Bitterly cold air is on the way…

An approaching powerhouse of a cold front will sweep through the area this evening with a switch from southerly winds to strong northwesterly. Gusts will be above 35 mph and more importantly the front will usher in much colder air. Today’s highs were in the comfortable 30s to lower 40s, but that will quickly change.

Temp-Wind Chill Planner xo.png
Highs Tuesday xo.png
Cold front xo.png

Colder weather this week…

Highs will tumble for tomorrow with single digit readings to near 10 degrees. Coupled with the strong winds the wind chills will be in the -15 to -25 range, and even colder conditions develop for Wednesday night. Bundle up if you must be outside and remember to protect your pets.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (2).png
Almanac and Forecast Graph xo.png

Snowfall chances to remain low…

There will be a shot at light snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, then a slight chance will stick around for Sunday into Monday. None of these chances are associated with a major storm system. Keep an eye on the forecast for any updates.

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the last week of January are slightly favoring below normal weather for the eastern half of the United States. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the southwestern parts of the country.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (2).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night, and hold onto your hat!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

