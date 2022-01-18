Colder air is moving in tonight.

Bitterly cold air is on the way…
An approaching powerhouse of a cold front will sweep through the area this evening with a switch from southerly winds to strong northwesterly. Gusts will be above 35 mph and more importantly the front will usher in much colder air. Today’s highs were in the comfortable 30s to lower 40s, but that will quickly change.
Colder weather this week…
Highs will tumble for tomorrow with single digit readings to near 10 degrees. Coupled with the strong winds the wind chills will be in the -15 to -25 range, and even colder conditions develop for Wednesday night. Bundle up if you must be outside and remember to protect your pets.
Snowfall chances to remain low…
There will be a shot at light snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning, then a slight chance will stick around for Sunday into Monday. None of these chances are associated with a major storm system. Keep an eye on the forecast for any updates.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the last week of January are slightly favoring below normal weather for the eastern half of the United States. It would appear that slightly above normal readings will play out over the southwestern parts of the country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great night, and hold onto your hat!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden