Colder air will surge into the region

Warmth today...
A cold front has been moving through the area today. Ahead of it temperatures topped out in the lower to middle 40s, but northwesterly winds are kicking in and will deliver colder air.
Snow showers Friday...
A disturbance will ripple through the area on Friday and snow showers should result, but less than an inch will fall, so roads may sport only isolated slippery spots. Temperatures will be in the 30s.
Up and down into the weekend...
Another surge of milder air will briefly move in for Friday, but colder air filters in for Saturday. By Sunday readings in the 40s are likely. In addition, a storm system is expected for Monday and Tuesday, but amounts are still up in the air.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for the last week of February and early March are favoring above normal weather for the southeastern part of the nation, and below normal for the rest of the country, extending into the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden