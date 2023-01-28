Colder Arctic air moving in.

The weekend is here…
A weather system brought measurable snow Thursday night, and a second system will slide through today.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday…
A Winter Weather Advisory will be effect until 10 pm this evening. Snow amounts in the Advised area will reach 3” to 6”. Counties included are Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland. Roads will be impacted with some blowing snow possible.
Colder weather settles in…
The weather pattern will then tap into much colder air for next week.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden