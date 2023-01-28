 Skip to main content
Colder Arctic air moving in.

  • 0

The Coulee Region gets a blast of arctic air.

The weekend is here…

A weather system brought measurable snow Thursday night, and a second system will slide through today.

Highs Today xo - 2023-01-27T160205.885.png

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday…

A Winter Weather Advisory will be effect until 10 pm this evening. Snow amounts in the Advised area will reach 3” to 6”. Counties included are Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland. Roads will be impacted with some blowing snow possible.

Winter Storm Alerts xo (10).png
Furturecast Saturday MAp xo.png

Colder weather settles in…

The weather pattern will then tap into much colder air for next week.

7 Day Snow Graph xo (6).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-27T160208.275.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (92).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

