Colder Friday will give way to moderating weekend.

Colder weather surges in…
After a beautiful Thursday with highs in the 30s today was a reality check. Highs Friday afternoon were in the single digits to upper teens. Those below normal readings will moderate for the weekend.
Cloudier this weekend…
As temperatures moderate clouds will roll back into the forecast. It appears that we won’t see any snow showers or flurries, so the weekend is looking pretty good for travelers.
Mild weather to start next week…
A storm pattern developing to the west will generate some warming for early next week. Highs in the lower to middle 30s Monday and upper 20s on Tuesday mean a pleasant break from arctic air for the rest of the work week. Snow flurry chances will increase for Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for updates for next weeks weather system.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the first week or so of February are slightly favoring below normal weather for the Midwest and the eastern parts of the United States. Slightly above normal readings will play out over the Northern Rockies and far west.
