Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Colder this week

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see below normal temperatures this week.

Major spring storm brings snowfall…

Up to over 20 inches of snow fell on the Coulee Region Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Roads were impacted with accidents reported. Monday proved to be dry with highs in the 30s. There will be more warming this week.

Snowfall totals xo (7).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-04-17T161914.802.png

Showers and t-storms…

This week will bring another shot at precipitation in the form of rain and a few t-storms for tomorrow night through Thursday. That should help melt the snow from this latest system.

Mississippi River flooding…

The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.

River Flood Warnings xo.png
7 Day Rain xo (1).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-04-17T161922.979.png

Medium range trends…

A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

