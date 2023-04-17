Colder this week

Major spring storm brings snowfall…
Up to over 20 inches of snow fell on the Coulee Region Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Roads were impacted with accidents reported. Monday proved to be dry with highs in the 30s. There will be more warming this week.
Showers and t-storms…
This week will bring another shot at precipitation in the form of rain and a few t-storms for tomorrow night through Thursday. That should help melt the snow from this latest system.
Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden