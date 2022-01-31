Colder weather by Wednesday

Monday mildness…
Pleasant temperatures have moved in to start the work week, and they will continue tonight and tomorrow. A big turnaround will blast in for Tuesday night and Wednesday as another chunk of arctic air moves south. Our highs today were in the 20s to middle 30s, and it will be a few degrees warmer for Tuesday morning.
Big storm stays to the south…
A snow storm will likely track through the middle of the nation this week, but the main snow band will be well to the south. Chicago will likely see the heavier snow as a foot is possible in the heaviest part of the storm. The system will help bring colder air into our area as it passes to the south.
Medium range outlook…
Temperature outlooks for the second week of February are slightly favoring above normal weather for the Plains states. Slightly below normal readings will play out over the Four Corners and Deep South.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden