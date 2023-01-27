 Skip to main content
Colder weather coming.

  • Updated
The Coulee Regions enters a deep freeze.

The weekend approaches…

A weather system brought measurable snow last night, and a second system will slide through tonight and Saturday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (70).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-01-27T160205.885.png

Winter Weather Advisory Saturday…

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 3 am Saturday morning and last until 10 pm Saturday evening. Snow amounts in the Advised area will reach 3” to 6”. Counties included are Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland. Roads will be impacted with some blowing snow possible.

Winter Storm Alerts xo (10).png
Furturecast Saturday MAp xo.png
7 Day Snow Graph xo (6).png

Colder weather settles in…

The weather pattern will then tap into much colder air for next week.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-27T160208.275.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (92).png

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

