Colder weather coming.

The weekend approaches…
A weather system brought measurable snow last night, and a second system will slide through tonight and Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday…
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 3 am Saturday morning and last until 10 pm Saturday evening. Snow amounts in the Advised area will reach 3” to 6”. Counties included are Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Vernon, Crawford and Richland. Roads will be impacted with some blowing snow possible.
Colder weather settles in…
The weather pattern will then tap into much colder air for next week.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden