Colder weather coming

Warm up continues...
Readings topped out in the 60s and 70s Thursday on the strength of southerly winds. A storm system to the west is pumping in the warmer conditions and generating showers and t-storms. The chance of severe weather is low this afternoon.
Colder weather follows…
The same storm system will then tap into much colder air, and highs starting Friday will drop back into the 30s. Colder air is already starting to move in over Southeastern Minnesota. The rest of us will feel the chill tonight.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over much of the country. The weather pattern will spread the coldest air into the Northern Plains and our own region will bear the brunt.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a safe evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden