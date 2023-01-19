Colder weather follows snowfall.

Snowstorm moves through...
A wet and heavy snowfall dropped on the region last night and today. Amounts ranged from 3” to around 7”. Roads were hazardous this morning.
Colder weather…
The jet stream will tap into colder air for the next week or so with highs in the 20s and teens.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden