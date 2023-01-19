 Skip to main content
Colder weather follows snowfall.

Snowstorm moves through...

A wet and heavy snowfall dropped on the region last night and today. Amounts ranged from 3” to around 7”. Roads were hazardous this morning.

Colder weather…

The jet stream will tap into colder air for the next week or so with highs in the 20s and teens.

The last part of our major winter storms will be colder air from Canada.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far southeastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

