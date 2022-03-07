Colder weather is just around the corner.

Snow exits the southern parts of the viewing area…
Upwards of 5 to 6 inches of snow fell in Northeastern Iowa into Crawford and Richland Counties over the last 24 hours. The snow is gone and a mild Tuesday is shaping up. Highs today were in the upper 20s to middle 30s.
Milder Tuesday…
Skies are clearing for tonight and Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach into the upper 30s to middle 40s, so get out and enjoy colder weather will follow.
Cold spell develops…
A strong, but dry cold front will move through for Wednesday, and it will deliver very cold air for several days. Highs will be in the 20s from Wednesday through Saturday.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden