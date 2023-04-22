Colder weather

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Grant
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
25 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and between April 27 and May 1
south of La Crosse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 515 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Saturday was 14.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 445 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:00 AM CDT Saturday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above 14 feet
through tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/15/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

