Colder weekend weather is in place.

La Crosse area forecast

Colder weather begins to arrive…

After snow showers and highs in the 30s and 40s on Friday northwesterly winds blew in with much colder air. Wind chills will be below zero, and highs this afternoon will be in the single digits and lower teens. This will be quite a change from the warmth of the last several days.

Highs Friday xo (4).png

Cold and mostly dry weekend…

Daytime weather will be dry, but a few flurries are possible Saturday night and again Sunday night. In addition temperatures will remain well below normal.

Weekend Planner xo (5).png

Warmer next week…

Highs will rise into the 20s on Monday, and will continue into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Another weather system will bring a decent chance of snow and rain on Wednesday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (16).png

Medium range outlook…

Temperature outlooks for the latter portions of February are favoring above normal weather for much of the nation especially the middle of the country.

8-14 Day Temp Outlook xo (20).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

