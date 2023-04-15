Colder weekend

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to Monday Morning... .A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday. Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase. The snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However, there is increasing confidence that this band will impact far southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north of the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may exceed an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 4 to 7 inches--locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm ends Monday morning. Winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Northwest winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&