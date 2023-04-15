Colder weekend

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam affecting Adams and Juneau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 545 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.0 feet early
Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to
Monday Morning...

.A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday. Snowfall
amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to melting.
However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday night, the
risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase.

The snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is expected to fall
in a relatively narrow band, making predicting exact snow amounts
at a given location challenging. However, there is increasing
confidence that this band will impact far southeast Minnesota into
west-central Wisconsin along and north of the Interstate 90
corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may exceed an inch per hour
with total snow amounts of 4 to 7 inches--locally higher in some
locales--by the time the storm ends Monday morning. Winds gusting
to 35 to 45 mph will further reduce visibilities and worsen
travel impacts. Travelers should be prepared for impacts for the
Monday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Northwest winds
could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Colder weekend

Expect cooling for the weekend. The chance of showers and storms will redevelop, especially today. Read here for all the details.

