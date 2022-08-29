Comfortable, cooler Tuesday on tap for the Coulee Region

Dry air moved in behind a cold front, making for a comfortable start to the week. Temperatures in the Coulee Region reached into the 70s and 80s. Winds from the west were gusty.
Tonight will be clear with a low of around 60 degrees.
On Tuesday, high pressure builds in, bringing cooler and dry conditions. Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures around 80 degrees. The dew points will be in the 50s, making it feel comfortable outside.
On Wednesday, there may be some fog in a few areas when we wake up, but the rest of the day will be sunny with highs in the 80s. The start of meteorological fall is marked by morning fog, but the rest of the day will be sunny. Because dew points will be higher, it will feel humid outside. Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. However, humidity will rise as a cold front approaches, bringing showers and thunderstorms Friday night. The weekend ahead looks spectacular, with plenty of sunshine, lower dew points, and temperatures in the 70s. On Labor Day, the humidity and temperatures will rise, but the sky will be sunny.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt