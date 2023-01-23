Cool air, clouds and few chances of snow through the week

Monday kicks off with fog, cool temps and a cloudy sky.
We could see some partial clearing into late Monday morning and the early afternoon. This will help us warm up toward the low 30s. Clouds will begin increasing into the afternoon and evening.
More clouds make way into the overnight with lows dipping toward the low 20s. A few flakes or mix can't be ruled out overnight, but accumulations will be minimal.
The forecast these next few days will play out near the same as it will on Monday.
Tuesday gives us a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 30s. Some peaks of sunshine will also be possible Tuesday.
As we head into Wednesday, you can expect highs in the upper 20s with a few slight chances of light snow. Just like our previous chances this week, totals will be 0-trace.
Thursday will bring us another mostly cloudy and dry day with highs in the mid 20s. Snow returns to the forecast on Thursday night and into Friday.
Friday's snow looks to be our biggest chance, but so far, we still won't be expecting much. Totals look to be 0-2" for Thursday night and Friday.
Other than these few snow chances, expect a chilly and cloudy week ahead. Snowfall totals throughout the week won't be more than 0-3".
Beyond this week, temps cool down quite a bit into the weekend.