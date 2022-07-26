Cool and calm before a few overnight rain chances

Monday turned out to be a great start to the work week. Spotty rain chances flowed through the Coulee Region, but most rainfall totals were only a trace. Otherwise we saw temps struggle to reach the 80s and some sunshine!
Tuesday won't be a bad day! You can expect a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of evening showers and storms on Tuesday. Highs will once again struggle to reach the low 80s.
Showers make their way into the Coulee Region as early as 7p.m. Tuesday, but most rain will hold off until 10p.m. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue into the early morning hours, before clearing by 7a.m. Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/2".
Wednesday will be another great day for the Coulee Region with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 80. Winds will begin to come out of the Northwest which will cool down temps a bit more for Thursday and Friday. Wednesday night will also bring a slight chance of rain from 7p.m. to the early morning hours Thursday.
Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s which will be comfy, while seeing plenty of sunshine.
Sunshine will continue into Saturday as temps begin to rise back up to the mid 80s. Our next rain chance arrives as we wrap up the weekend late Sunday.