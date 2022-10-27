Cool and cloudy ahead of our weekend warmup

Wednesday left us with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the low to mid 50s.
The Coulee Region is still losing roughly 3 minutes of daylight per day with about 10 hours and 27 minutes of daylight on our Thursday. Daylight Saving Time will be ending on November 6th.
More clouds are developing as we head into Thursday. A low-pressure system bringing light rain is even traveling closer to the Coulee Region.
Most areas will be staying dry, but a few sprinkles can't be ruled out in areas northwest of La Crosse. Most of those sprinkles will stay west of the Mississippi. Either way, rainfall totals will be slim to none on Thursday.
You can expect Thursday to bring increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s for a similar feel as the past few days.
Thursday night will bring decreasing clouds and lows in the upper 30s. we could even see a few more sprinkles possibly early Thursday night, but once again, most areas will remain dry, and totals will be 0-trace.
Sunny and 61 for your Friday while still seeing winds out of the south.
More temps in the mid to low 60s will follow through the weekend and into early next week. We will also see a mixture of clouds and sun during that time while also trending dry!