Cool and cloudy conditions spill into the work week

The weekend had a few spotty rain chances, but Monday looks dry!

Monday will start off clear and cool with light to calm winds thanks to a high pressure system over head. With these conditions in the mix, we have a few frost advisories across the Coulee Region.

Jackson, Trempealeau and Monroe Counties have Frost Advisories until 8a.m. Monday. Patchy frost can't be ruled out in those areas that see temps reaching the mid 30s.

Temps will warm up to the mid 60s for your Monday with increasing clouds throughout the day.

Monday night will be another chilly one with lows in the mid 40s and a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will bring another dry and calm day before a slight chance of showers return in the afternoon. Most rain on Tuesday looks to affect areas down south near Prairie du Chien, Decorah, Lansing and Richland Center. Rainfall totals will range from 0 to 1/4" on Tuesday.

Rain becomes more widespread on Wednesday where rain is likely. Highs will only reach about 60°.

A few rain showers will linger into Thursday before highs reach the mid 60s with decreasing clouds. This will start our warming trend.

Friday will be mostly sunny for a good bit as highs will reach the mid 70s. Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday bring a few more chances of showers and storms for Memorial Day Weekend.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

