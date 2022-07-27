Cool and comfortable following overnight rain chances

Tuesday wasn't too bad! We saw highs in the low 80s and a partly cloudy sky before overnight showers and storms.
I hope you liked Tuesday, because Wednesday is going to be just like it. There are a few exceptions like more sunshine and a bit warmer highs in the low to mid 80s. You can expect sunshine until the sun sets before showers return late Wednesday night.
Evening showers and storms are even in the forecast as they were on Tuesday as another cold front works its way through the region.
Most showers and storms will be along or south of I-90. 0-1/4" of rain is expected for areas to the north and trace to 1" of rain is possible areas south of I-90. Areas that see repeat storms could see 1"+ rain.
Showers will depart early Thursday morning as lows approach the low 60s.
A dry stretch of very beautiful and comfortable weather follows into the rest of the week. You can expect sunshine and highs in the upper 70s on Thursday.
Friday brings more of the same with a mostly sunny sky and highs barely reaching 80.
We rise back up to the mid 80s as we head into Saturday and Sunday, both with a mostly sunny sky.
Showers return to the forecast late Sunday and into Monday.