Cool and mainly dry for the back half of the week

A few saw rain showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday and into Thursday. There were plenty of hail, wind and funnel clouds reported in the Rice Lake area in Northern Wisconsin, but not much for the Coulee Region.
Heading into Thursday, we are left with clear skies! Though, a few clouds could work into our afternoon. It should be a pleasant day across the area with slightly cooler highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday night stays dry under a mostly clear sky with lows in the mid 50s.
Into Friday, you can expect more sunshine to start with highs returning to the low 80s. One thing to note Friday will be our slight chances of spotty rain or storms in the afternoon.
Totals will not add up to much and a few areas will see rain while a few areas will not see rain.
Highs still warm up for Saturday with more slight chances of afternoon showers and storms.
Highs go to the upper 80s by Sunday under a mostly sunny sky. We trend dry into the middle of next week where highs meet the 90s.