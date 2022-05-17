Cool and rainy spring days on tap

Monday was phenomenal and we saw highs near 77° in La Crosse. Sunshine stuck around throughout the day and we even saw some clearing through most of the night.
We will see more clouds developing throughout our Tuesday as a rain chance slowly approaches the Coulee Region with highs reaching 70. Highs could get a little warmer if we don't see much morning rain/drizzle.
Most rain that falls on Tuesday will be in the evening/overnight hours, but a few morning sprinkles in La Crosse can't be ruled out. Fillmore, Houston, Winneshiek, Allamakee, Crawford, Vernon and Richland Counties will see more morning rain than the rest of us.
We will all get a very brief break from showers in the late afternoon/early evening before more showers return around 6p.m. Tuesday. Showers will continue into the overnight and even an embedded thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but no severe weather is expected on Tuesday.
We will finally see scattered rain showers taper off in the late morning on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2" throughout the Coulee Region.
After showers depart on Wednesday, you can expect a partly cloudy sky with cool highs near 68.
Rain will make its return into the forecast with a few rounds of showers and storms on Thursday. Some storms could even become strong to severe as we are under a level 2 risk.
More storms will continue unto Friday before a slight on Saturday and drying up into Sunday.