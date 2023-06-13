 Skip to main content
Cool and rainy to start Tuesday, but warmer temps and sunshine are approaching

Light rain showers start Tuesday ahead of warmer highs reaching the low 80s. Most showers will be restricted to staying east of the Mississippi. Otherwise, we'll be seeing a mostly cloudy sky with slight chances of sprinkles through the afternoon.

Into Tuesday night, lows drop to the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunshine returns to the forecast! You can expect sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for your Wednesday.

If you like how Wednesday sounds then you'll enjoy Thursday, too!

More sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for Thursday. Depending on sunshine and winds, temps could push the low 90s.

Friday even looks like another nice day with highs in the mid 80s and sunshine.

Showers return to the forecast late Friday and lasting through Father's Day weekend.

