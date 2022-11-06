Cool, breezy Sunday on tap for the Coulee Region

Today will be warmer, with temperatures reaching the 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will also be breezy as a cold front approaches the region. The cold front pushes through and temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s tonight.
Monday brings dry, chilly weather with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s as we begin the new week.
On Tuesday, there is a slight chance of afternoon showers, so be sure to have the umbrella handy as you head to the polls on election day. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are expected to persist through Thursday night, along with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Thursday night as colder air moves into the region. On Veterans Day, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s. It remains cold and dry into the following weekend.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt